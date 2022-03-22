Herbivore Friends & Family Sale: The 10 Best Skincare Deals To Shop Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you looking to refresh your self-care routine with some new products? The Herbivore Friends and Family Sale just started which means you can save 25% on everything sitewide, including value sets. Herbivore has effective, natural products that are as gentle on the planet as they are on your skin.
If you want to take care of your skin and enjoy a little bit of indulgence with your beauty routine, there are so many must-shop products from Herbivore that will give you that personal rejuvenation you've been craving. Herbivore products have thoughtful, eco-conscious packaging, enjoyable scents, and luxurious textures that will transform your beauty rituals. If you're new to Herbivore, here's your guide to the must-shop products from the sale.
Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser
If you want a cleanser that's gentle on your skin and actually addresses your skincare concerns, this one removes makeup and effectively cleanses without stripping your skin. The Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser specifically targets dryness and redness
A fan of the cleanser said, "The BEST. I wanted to try this out to see what the hype was and i really love it. The consistency is a nice jelly texture and cleans really well. I never got compliments on my skin until using this and I am in need of a restock!"
Herbivore Blue Tansy Invisible Pores Resurfacing Clarity Mask
If you have oily skin with concerns about enlarged pores, breakouts, uneven skin texture, and dullness, add this clarifying mask to your routine. It clears up your complexion while it soothes redness and irritation.
A fan of the mask raved, "I've been using this mask for a couple of months now and it's simply the best! I will never use any other facial. It makes your skin so soft and shiny!" Another declared, "This is the best resurfacing mask I have ever used. I will buy this for the rest of my life!"
Herbivore Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum
If you want all the benefits of using retinol, but you're wary because you have sensitive skin, try this natural alternative. This product smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while it hydrates. This smoothing serum targets uneven skin texture, wrinkles, and dryness. In a clinical study shared by the brand, 91% agreed doesn't cause visible signs of irritation, 85% agreed that their skin looks smoother, and 85% agreed that dull skin appearance is reduced.
A fan of the product said, "Cannot go without! Honestly, I spend thousands of dollars a year on face care, including peels, facials, products, etc. This is my NUMBER 1 product in my lineup! I apply it only in the morning (the last product I put on) and it gives me the BEST glow throughout the day. It also creates a moisture barrier, so my skin never dries out. I absolutely love it!"
Another declared, "Best face serum ever. Was given a sample & I was so happy with the results ordered a bottle asap, my skin was clearer, plumper, smoother & I noticed a difference right away! Won't stop using it!"
Herbivore Nova 15% Vitamin C + Turmeric Brightening Serum
Combat dark spots, uneven skin tone, and dullness with this Vitamin C brightening serum. This is a new product, but it already has a loyal following, with one shopper sharing, "Best one I've tried. I have tried a few vitamin C serums and they always irritate me or break me out but this one is by far the best one I've ever used. It's super gentle on my sensitive skin and made some of my acne blemishes less noticeable within the first use."
Another person said, "This is seriously such great face serum. It has evened out my skin tone beyond what I thought it could be. It has Lightened dark spots and red spots are less red from years old teenage acne scars!"
Herbivore Cloud Jelly Pink Plumping Hydration Serum
Raise your hand if you've used a sticky hyaluronic acid serum. We've all been there, waiting for the serum to actually absorb instead of just sitting on top of your skin. This hyaluronic acid-alternative serum hydrates your skin without that dreaded sticky feeling.
A shopper said "WOW! Truly amazed. Where do I even begin? This is the absolute best unicorn magical serum I have ever used! After ONE week of use my whole family was complimenting me on my skin. My kids told me "mommy you look like the girl in your wedding pictures again"! The dry patches are GONE, white heads are GONE, redness GONE…my skin is the best it has been in YEARS! My kids and husband are constantly stopping me saying how glowy and smooth my skin is! When I run my hand along my cheeks, where I used to feel scaly dry patches I now feel silky smooth skin. It feels like for the first time in a long time, my skin is finally fully hydrated. I will forever use this product, please never stop making it! It is wonderful. If you're on the fence, GET IT!"
Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub
I bought this body scrub after seeing that The Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell and Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard recommended it. Just massage it into your skin as you shower, leave it on for a minute or two before rinsing off, and your skin will feel super soft.
Another person said, "I've used this every 3 days along with the Coconut Milk Bath Soak. My skin is on an entirely different level of soft. I recommended using this scrub on the feet as well. Will truly keep you skin baby boom soft. This is the absolute truth."
Herbivore Moon Fruit Retinol Alternative Sleep Mask
Apply this at night before bed, go to sleep, and wake up to beautiful, smooth skin. An Herbivore shopper said, "Wonderful! Best product for decreasing wrinkles and brightening skin! It is part of my skin routine!"
Another person said, "The moonfruit smells super good too. It's definitely moisturizing enough to use it sans moisturizer and I have dry skin. Cleared up acne and unevenness so quickly I hope this product stays around!"
Herbivore Prism Botanical Aha + Bha Exfoliating Glow Facial
Use this once or twice a week as a resurfacing treatment to target dullness, uneven skin tone, and pores. One shopper called this "liquid magic," elaborating, "I have used so many products that claim to make your skin glow with dismal results. But let me tell you this, try this a few times and you will see the results for yourself. Excellent product that I use 2 or 3 times a week." Another declared, "Absolute Game Changer! BUY IT!!!"
Herbivore Aquarius Pore Purifying Clarity Cream
Clarify your skin as you hydrate with this noncomedogenic moisturizer that doesn't clog your pores. Your skin will have a matte, yet hydrated finish.
A shopper shared, "I have had acne since I was 10. I've used a few Herbivore products and I like them, but this stuff? It is a game-changer. I believe that along with using a good cleanser, it has balanced my skin like nothing else I have ever tried."
