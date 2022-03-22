Jack Osbourne and Fiancée Aree Gearhart Expecting First Baby Together

Watch : Jack Osbourne Plotting to Steal Trophy?

The Osbourne family is growing!

Jack Osbourne announced on March 22 that his fiancée Aree Gearhart is pregnant. While this is the couple's first child together, the TV personality is already dad to three daughters—Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4—who he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

"Exciting news!!!" Jack wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself placing his hand on Aree's baby bump. "@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!"

The baby's upcoming birthday isn't the only one they're celebrating. The pair also marked Aree's big day on March 21.

"Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn't arrive till summer ;-)," the interior designer wrote on Instagram. "New member of our tribe coming summer 2022."

And it looks like Jack's sister Kelly Osbourne can't wait to be an aunt once again.

"You're a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who's heart is pure and true. Cause you're a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who's now eating for 2!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote underneath Aree's post. "Yes you're a nimbly bimbly kitty cat and that's why I love yooooooou……. Outside of you and jack there is no one more excited for this baby and you know why!!!!!!!!"