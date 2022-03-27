Bow Down to Kristen Stewart and Her Shorts on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Look

From portraying a princess to posing on a red carpet, Kristen Stewart can do it all.
The actress made a royal entrance at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27, walking the red carpet in a satin black jacket and white button-up shirt, paired with black shorts. In addition to the unconventional red carpet look, she side swept her hair on the right side of her head.
Kristen is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer—marking her first Oscar nomination ever. Also in the nominee circle for Best Actress are Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.
The film follows the late Princess Diana as she struggles with her mental health and her failing marriage to Prince Charles. The biopic—co-starring Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins and Timothy Spall—takes viewers along as Diana chooses to end her marriage, while celebrating Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate in 1991.
In an October interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Kristen reflected on her royal role.
"I didn't have much of an idea of her before I started, so nothing was ever going to be a huge surprise," she said. "I didn't have a pre-conceived notion of who she was. I knew that people missed her and that the world was rocked by the loss of her."
Kristen shared that through embodying the character of Diana, she learned about the larger picture of the royal's story.
"She's somebody that reached out behind many layers of oppression and could not be invisible in the way that they wanted her to be," Kristen said. "She was so apparently there. And when I say 'they,' I mean the royal family. She was a larger presence than anyone ever needed her to be, in order to uphold this ideal of what the monarchy represents."
