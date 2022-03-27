Oscars 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Bow Down to Kristen Stewart and Her Shorts on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Look

Kristen Stewart wowed at the 2022 Oscars red carpet, celebrating her first-ever Oscar nomination for Spencer with a chic look.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 27, 2022 11:25 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsOscarsKristen StewartCelebrities2022 oscars
Watch: Stars Making Oscars History: Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose & More!

From portraying a princess to posing on a red carpet, Kristen Stewart can do it all.

The actress made a royal entrance at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27, walking the red carpet in a satin black jacket and white button-up shirt, paired with black shorts. In addition to the unconventional red carpet look, she side swept her hair on the right side of her head.

Kristen is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer—marking her first Oscar nomination ever. Also in the nominee circle for Best Actress are Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

The film follows the late Princess Diana as she struggles with her mental health and her failing marriage to Prince Charles. The biopic—co-starring Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins and Timothy Spall—takes viewers along as Diana chooses to end her marriage, while celebrating Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate in 1991.

photos
The Most OMG Oscars Fashion of All Time

In an October interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Kristen reflected on her royal role.

"I didn't have much of an idea of her before I started, so nothing was ever going to be a huge surprise," she said. "I didn't have a pre-conceived notion of who she was. I knew that people missed her and that the world was rocked by the loss of her."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Enjoy Date Night at Oscars Party

2

Of Course Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Are Kissing at the Oscars

3

See All the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Kristen shared that through embodying the character of Diana, she learned about the larger picture of the royal's story. 

"She's somebody that reached out behind many layers of oppression and could not be invisible in the way that they wanted her to be," Kristen said. "She was so apparently there. And when I say 'they,' I mean the royal family. She was a larger presence than anyone ever needed her to be, in order to uphold this ideal of what the monarchy represents."

Like her acting in the film, Kristen's red carpet ensemble is royally radiant. Scroll on to see some of Kristen's best looks of all time.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bronze & Electric

Bold, androgynous twist on a Chanel Classic suit! Winter is thawing early in this Rock & Roll Karl Lagerfeld piece. Actor Kristen Stewart stuns at Paris Fashion Week, Chanel Haute Couture Show on January 22, 2019 wearing a two-toned tweed blazer paired with a bronze-ombre glow from her cuffed, straight cut trousers. Stewart remains true to the nature of Chanel with layered pearls. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sexy and Sparkley

Karl Lagerfeld's muse wore a Chanel gown to the premiere of Personal Shopper. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
New Do, New Me

Kristen premiered her shaved head at a screening of Personal Shopper sporting a A.L.C. top and Sally LaPointe pants.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Cold Sholder

The actress wore an all black Roberto Cavalli dress with a cut-out shoulder detail to the 2016 Elle Women in Hollywood Event.

Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com
Out of This World

Kristen stayed true to her eccentric aesthetic in this Rodarte number. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Brilliant Blazer

The actress steps out for the New York Film Festival party for Certain Women, presented by RUFFINO, in an Sandro blazer.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Sparkling in Venice

The actress stunned in a glittering Chanel fall 2015 Couture dress at the 2015 Venice Film Festivbal.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Flower Power

The actress showed off her toned legs in a black, floral-printed Zuhair Murad Resort 2016 romper at the L.A. premiere of American Ultra.

Araya Diaz/WireImage
Show Tealer

The actress shows some skin in a teal Self Portrait top, while wearing some point kicks.

AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Ruffled Feathers

Stewart sports a frothy Chanel dress for the Cesar Awards in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Cool & Collected

K. Stew arrived to the Chanel Couture show wearing a cool white mini dress with her wavy short locks.

JosiahW/AKM-GSI
Boldly Done

The Still Alice star rocks the pant and blazer look, while donning a bold red lip.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Black Out

The former Twilight actress is looking sharp in an all-black ensemble using just a hint of white as accents for her dark look.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Channeling Chanel

The actress ups the edge-meets-elegance factor at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards red carpet, wearing a retro Chanel design with a beaded net bodice.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI
Dark Magic

Again in Chanel, she embraces the sheer-overlay trend with a monochromatic, floral-print frock by the A-list designer.

AKM-GSI
Rocker Vibes

The rocker-chic starlet slips into a Chanel ensemble at an event in NYC.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Crisscross

K.Stew works a crisscross patterned J. Mendel design at the Camp X-Ray NYC premiere.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Yes She Cannes

The actress is a breath of fresh air in a Chanel Couture jumpsuit at the Cannes premiere of Clouds of Slis Maria.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Edgy Chic

And she's back to Chanel Couture! The actress stuns in edgy feathered and beaded dress by the label at the 2014 Met Gala.  

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Shorts Couture

K Stew is a die hard Chanel fan, and shows her loyalty at the label's Paris Fashion Week show in a white Chanel jacket, black shorts and leather gloves.

AP Photo/Joel Ryan
Seeing Red

We absolutely adore this red crepe deep V-neck gown by Reem Acra. The lace cutouts highlight Kristen's curves, and her red lip and updo completes the look.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Bold Beauty

Kristen flaunts her figure in a bold black and white number by Julien Macdonald.

VPA/AKM-GSI
Razor Sharp

The Twilight star styles racy black lace jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad at the designer's show during Paris Haute Couture fashion week.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for KCA
Keep it Short

K.Stew rocks the purple carpet at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in a blue shorts ensemble by Osman Yousefzada.

Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com
Punk Rock

The actress wears a bordeaux Stella McCartney silk jumpsuit with lace embroidery and exaggerated hips.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Molto Bella

The Twilight star looks angelic in a feminine yet sexy Reem Acra Couture gown featuring layers of tulle and delicate embroidery. Fred Leighton diamond jewelry completed her alluring look.

James Coldrey/startraksphoto.com
Tres Chic

K.Stew looks chic in a 10 Crosby by Derek Lam red dress complete with a McQ Alexander McQueen belt and Christian Louboutin pumps for the Snow White and The Huntsman photo op.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Barely There

Whoa! The On The Road star rocks barely there Erdem dress.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Blue Lace

Though lace isn't her usual thing, the 2012 Kids' Choice Awards winner works it in a long-sleeved, leg-baring Stella McCartney dress and electric blue Barbara Bui pumps to match. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Wild Side

Back at Paris Fashion Week in 2012, K.Stew works a Louis Vuitton leopard-print mini.

photos
View More Photos From Kristen Stewart's Best Looks
Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Oscars today, Sunday, Mar. 27 starting at 2 p.m. ET/11a.m. PT followed by the Academy Awards telecast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Enjoy Date Night at Oscars Party

2

Of Course Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Are Kissing at the Oscars

3

See All the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Oscars 2022 Winners: The Complete List

5

How the Evidence Piled Up in Shayna Hubers' Murder Case