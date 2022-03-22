The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause of Death Revealed

Almost two months after Moses J. Moseley's passing, his cause of death has been revealed.
The Walking Dead actor died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a death certificate published by TMZ. However, as the document noted, officials could not determine whether the 31-year-old died by accident, suicide or homicide. It lists his place of injury as a parking lot.
Moseley died in the Atlanta-area in January, his rep Tabatha Minchew previously told E! News. "Moses was loved by so many, and loved his friends, family and his fans," Minchew said in a statement in the wake of his passing. "He will be missed by so many, he was the light of your day when you were around him, He was always happy and excited about life."
Describing Moseley as "not just a client but a best friend," Minchew added at the time, "Everyone is still in shock and still trying to process what is happening."
During his acting career, Moseley played one of Michonne (Danai Gurira)'s zombies on The Walking Dead. He also appeared on the TV shows Watchmen and Queen of the South, as well as films such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Joyful Noise and The Internship.
Since his passing, many members of The Walking Dead community have paid tribute Moseley on social media, with Jeremy Palko—who played Andy on the AMC series—tweeting that he was "heartbroken" over the loss of such "an absolute kind and wonderful human being."
In another tweet, actress Carrie Genzel called Moseley a "bright star with the biggest heart."
"He was such as genuinely nice, caring guy, full of love and zest," Melissa McCowan said of Moseley in a Facebook post. "I enjoyed hanging out and getting to know him on set and at various cons over the past 12 years!! A kind soul gone way to soon."