The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Almost two months after Moses J. Moseley's passing, his cause of death has been revealed.

The Walking Dead actor died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a death certificate published by TMZ. However, as the document noted, officials could not determine whether the 31-year-old died by accident, suicide or homicide. It lists his place of injury as a parking lot.

Moseley died in the Atlanta-area in January, his rep Tabatha Minchew previously told E! News. "Moses was loved by so many, and loved his friends, family and his fans," Minchew said in a statement in the wake of his passing. "He will be missed by so many, he was the light of your day when you were around him, He was always happy and excited about life."

Describing Moseley as "not just a client but a best friend," Minchew added at the time, "Everyone is still in shock and still trying to process what is happening."