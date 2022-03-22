16 Products to Get Your Body Summer-Ready That You Should Be Using Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It seems like every year we find a new body-care product in the middle of summer that we wish we would have started using sooner. So this year, we are being proactive and beginning our summer body beauty regime early!

If you're like us, the good news is that we have a solid three months until summer officially begins. This means there's plenty of time to get your body in a place where you feel confident enough to rock that bikini or pair of short shorts that have been collecting dust in your closet.

While cellulite, stretch marks and dark spots are natural and super common, they can be a source of insecurity for many when it's time to be in a swimsuit. Trust us when we say we've been trying for years to find the perfect products to supplement our fitness routine to get our skin feeling and looking firm and toned. Although most can be gimmicky, we've found a handful that actually work with consistent use.

Whether you're looking to be hairless from the neck down, reduce the appearance of cellulite in certain areas or get the ultimate glow, we rounded up 16 products that you should start using now if you want results by summer. Remember: Good things take time!

Scroll below to get your body ready for the many sunny days that lay ahead!