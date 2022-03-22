Exclusive

Renée Zellweger Gives a Bone-Chilling Performance in This Thing About Pam Preview

The walls are starting to close in on Renée Zellweger in The Thing About Pam. Check out this exclusive clip from the March 22 episode.

By Daniel Trainor Mar 22, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVNBCExclusivesRenée ZellwegerCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: The Thing About Pam Exclusive Sneak Peek

Things are starting to look bleak for Renée Zellweger. Well, Renée Zellweger's version of Pam Hupp, at least. 

Pam's friend Minnie (Patricia French) tells her that she's been contacted regarding Pam's alleged role in the murder of Betsy Faria, in this exclusive clip from the March 22 episode of The Thing About Pam.

"He called me," Minnie says. "He wanted to know if your car was in the driveway the night Betsy was killed."

"You know it was," Pam says convincingly.

"I know, that's what I told him," Minnie says. "But I didn't see it exactly because I was watching The Biggest Loser."

Oh, Minnie. You should know better than to use a weight-loss competition show as an excuse with a suspected murderer!

Pam, undeterred, vows to make sure Minnie is left alone.

"He's desperate, Min. But that doesn't mean that he can go harassing you. I'll take care of it," she promises. 

And, as we've learned from the show so far, when this character says she's going to take care of something, she usually does.

photos
The Thing About Pam: Cast Vs. Their Real-Life Inspirations

The Thing About Pam tells the real-life story of Pam Hupp, currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger

Pam has also been charged with the 2011 murder of the aforementioned Betsy Faria. 

Hupp entered an Alford guilty plea in 2019 for the murder of Gumpenberger—which allowed her to avoid the death penalty without admitting guilt to the murder. And, per NBC News, Hupp maintains she's innocent in the murder of Faria.

Skip Bolen/NBC

See how Pam manages—or not—to work her way out of this new mess when The Thing About Pam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

