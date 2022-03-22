Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Olivia Rodrigo Recording SOUR in Its “Infancy"

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Olivia Rodrigo is putting her "drivers license" to good use in an E! News exclusive clip from her upcoming film, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film).

In the video, the "brutal" singer, 19, gives fans a "behind-the-scenes look" at how she created her Grammy award-nominated debut album SOUR, which she released in May 2021.

Olivia revealed that the film, which begins streaming on Disney+ starting March 25, will feature Go Pro footage of her with producer and co-writer Dan Nigro in the recording studio as they crafted the chart-topping SOUR.

In one clip below, viewers see the pair get hit with a wave of nostalgia while listening to one of their songs together. As Dan scrolls through his computer to play a song, Olivia remarks, "What's that?" He then replies, "The very first song we wrote together."

As Olivia's vocals kick in, the singer lets out a loud scream and Dan begins to laugh.

According to the singer, it's moments like these that hold a very special space in her heart and have quickly become her "favorite part of the film."