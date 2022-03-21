Christina Ricci Is Ready to Be Creepy and Kooky Again As She Joins Netflix’s Wednesday

Christina Ricci is keeping it all in the family.
The actress, who played Wednesday Addams in the beloved '90s Addams Family movies, has joined the cast of Tim Burton's upcoming Netflix series Wednesday.
Ricci is set to play a new character in the Addams Family universe, leaving the Wednesday duties up to Scream and You star Jenna Ortega.
The eight-episode series is "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy," according to the streamer.
In addition, Wednesday will attempt to "master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."
And we thought our school experiences were dramatic.
The cast also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems.
In December 2021, actress Thora Birch left the series, citing a "personal matter." According to Deadline, most of Birch's scenes as Tamara Novak, Wednesday's dorm mother, had already been filmed.
However, Birch's exit left things in flux.
"The role will not be recast, with producers looking to add a new character to the show's first season," Deadline wrote. "It is unclear whether that character will take over for Tamara and help close out her planned storyline with both of them co-existing on the show or whether the new character will replace Tamara and Birch's scenes will be reshot."
It's uncertain, at this time, if Ricci's casting might be tied to Birch's departure.
Ricci recently starred in season one of Showtime's breakout hit Yellowjackets.
Wednesday is written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar. Burton directs all eight episodes.
There's no word on a premiere date yet, but we'll be snapping our fingers in anticipation.