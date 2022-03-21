How Jung Ho-yeon May Return to Squid Game for Season 2

Wait, red light: Jung Ho-yeon may be back for season two of Squid Game?
Well, possibly. On Saturday, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who is currently trying to come up with ideas for season two of the South Korean survival drama, revealed that he would consider bringing Jung back as a twin.
"There will be more great games, that's all I can say." Hwang told Deadline in an interview with Jung. "I'm just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven't even started with the writing yet."
Though he said that many of the of the characters will not return "because most of them are dead," Hwang promised to "try something to bring them back to Season 2."
"Let's say maybe she has a twin sister, you'll see," he teased, gesturing to Jung.
But would Jung be on board?
Apparently so! "I could change my hair color," she said with a laugh in the same interview. "Let's do a little like plastic surgery."
Joking aside, fans would no doubt love to have Jung back as well.
The 27-year-old actress, who starred as Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game, recently took home the 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, making her the second actress of Asian and Korean descent to nab an individual SAG Award.
"I have sat many a time, watching you on the big screen, dreaming of one day becoming an actor," Jung said during her acceptance speech at the time, via her translator. "I just want to say thank you so much."
"Thank you," she continued. "Make me dream and open the door for me. And I love you my Squid Game crew! I love you."
Okay, we're officially crying!
Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.