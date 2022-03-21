Tuskegee University Football Player Reginald T. Summage Dead at 20 After Fatal Shooting

Watch : Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

The Alabama community is mourning the loss of Tuskegee University football player Reginald T. Summage Jr. after he was fatally shot over the weekend.



On March 19, authorities responded to a report of a person who was shot in Alabama's Washington Plaza, according to AL.com. Upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Summage injured in the parking lot and pronounced him dead on the scene.



Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said the shooting initially began with a fistfight at an off-campus party, where Summage was believed to have been trying to end the fight.



The day after the fatal incident, 21-year-old Marquavius Lee Debro was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Summage's death. He is currently being held in the Macon County Jail on $150,000 bond, reports AL.com.

Tuskegee Football coach Reginald Ruffin said the wide receiver was "a model student-athlete" who "inspired his teammates and friends with optimism and care for others."