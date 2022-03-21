Tuskegee University Football Player Reginald T. Summage Dead at 20 After Fatal Shooting

The Alabama community is mourning the loss of Tuskegee University football player Reginald T. Summage Jr. after he was fatally shot over the weekend.
On March 19, authorities responded to a report of a person who was shot in Alabama's Washington Plaza, according to AL.com. Upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Summage injured in the parking lot and pronounced him dead on the scene.
Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said the shooting initially began with a fistfight at an off-campus party, where Summage was believed to have been trying to end the fight.
The day after the fatal incident, 21-year-old Marquavius Lee Debro was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Summage's death. He is currently being held in the Macon County Jail on $150,000 bond, reports AL.com.
Tuskegee Football coach Reginald Ruffin said the wide receiver was "a model student-athlete" who "inspired his teammates and friends with optimism and care for others."
Summage was an honor roll student who majored in construction science management. After he sustained an injury last year and was unable to play football, he started working as a sports broadcaster. However, he was set to return to the field in the upcoming season.
The university is now offering counseling to students impacted by this tragic loss. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Reginald's family and friends," said Tuskegee President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris in a statement. "Losing such a young and talented member of our Golden Tiger family to a senseless act of violence is always tough. We extend our deepest condolences and support to all who loved him at this incredibly difficult time."
