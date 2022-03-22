Glow Recipe's Collaboration With TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira Is Poppin'

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have ever searched tirelessly for a beauty product that went viral on TikTok, there's a good chance it sold out because Mikayla Nogueira gave it her stamp of approval.

Today, the TikTok beauty guru, who has amassed over 11 million followers on the video-sharing app, dropped a special collaboration with cult-favorite skincare brand Glow Recipe, and let's just say, it's poppin'! For just $48, The Glow Essentials by Mikayla kit features the content creator's favorite Glow Recipe products—a full-size Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, mini Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum and mini Plum Plump Hyaluronic Moisturizer. So basically, everything you need to get glowing, hydrated skin!

"Glow Recipe deserves so much love as a brand, and knowing they would give me full creative control with the kit meant so much to me," Mikayla explained. "Every detail of the kit was chosen and created with love, with my own vision. I wanted it to be colorful and fun, but also a good representation of the brand. The kit came out perfect. I have a few on display in my beauty room that I will never open! I will keep them intact forever!"

Thankfully, you don't have to wait to get your hands on the collaboration because it's now available to shop at GlowRecipe.com and Sephora!