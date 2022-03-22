The Bachelor: Live On Stage May Just Be the Dramatic Journey You Needed

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
The most dramatic rose ceremony is coming to your hometown.
After Bachelor Clayton Echard's wild journey came to an end earlier this month, fans were left wondering what to do on their Monday nights. As it turns out, the franchise has a unique experience any viewer can be part of.
From now through May 1, Becca Kufrin will host an interactive night of fun where one incredible man from a recent season serves as the on-stage Bachelor. What comes next is an evening full of roses, competition and surprises.
"For so long, Bachelor Nation was watching the show from behind the television screen and now they can actually feel like they're following the entire journey and they can yell and cheer and scream and help our Bachelor of the week hand out roses," Becca exclusively shared with E! News. "We like to call it the ultimate watch party."
In the first week of shows, Andrew Spencer (from Katie Thurston's season) was the designated on-stage Bachelor—and the live event was like nothing he's done before.
"When you get down to the final two roses and you cut someone who may be a fan or a crowd favorite, they'll let you have it," Andrew joked to E! News. "I'm definitely better at just receiving roses then giving them out."
But when looking back on opening night, Andrew and Becca remember the final rose recipient was a mother of two who had the support of her husband in the audience.
"That's what makes it different from the first time around," Becca shared. "You don't have to be single to come up on our stage because it's not like you're going to fall in love or get engaged. It's so much more light hearted and fun and that's my favorite change of the entire thing. Our stage is for anyone."
Keep scrolling for more behind-the-scenes secrets into the making of The Bachelor: Live On Stage. And to find out if the show is coming to your neighborhood, click here.
