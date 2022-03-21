Ashley Tisdale Shares Her Euphoria-Style Skincare Routine

We included these products chosen by Ashley Tisdale because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Is anyone else still obsessing over Cassie's 4 AM skincare routine from the most recent season of Euphoria? It's a couple months later and Sydney Sweeney's onscreen counterpart is still inspiring social media beauty content. Even Ashley Tisdale had to get in on the fun, recently sharing her self-care rituals.
The Disney alum joked, "Cassie ain't got nothing on my rituals" as she used various beauty tools on her skin. If you struggled to catch everything from that quick glimpse at Ashley's routine, do not worry because I hit pause (multiple) times, took screenshots, and did some research on the products.
Sound on for the video below. Watching Ashley go through her routine with Zendaya's narration is premium content.
Here's a breakdown of the products from Ashley's routine.
Nurse Jamie Super-Cryo Massaging Orb- Mini
This innovative tool can be used on your face and body to temporary improve circulation for on-the-go treatments, according to the brand. This stays cold for up to 6 hours, which means no more ice packs. Keep the orb in the fridge for 30-60 minutes for the cool treatment. If you want a warm treatment, put this in a bowl of warm water for 30-60 minutes. You can use this alone on clean, dry skin or you can use it to work in your favorite serums and moisturizer.
Aside from improving circulation in your face, you can use this orb all over your body to get these same benefits. A shopper shared, "The mini size is not that mini actually is pretty good size, I've been using it in the morning and is very good for de puff the eye area. Also is very easy to clean and put back, I'll recommend it."
I Dew Care Let’s Get Sheet Faced Face Sheet Mask Pack- 14 Masks
It's not clear which sheet mask Ashley had on during the video. Hopefully, she shares those details soon, but this set is definitely worth checking out. It includes 14 sheet masks, addressing different skincare goals including firming, calming, hydrating, de-stressing, brightening, and pore tightening. This set has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper said, "I've been doing masks for a long time! I've used cheap to expensive! These by far are the BEST I've ever done!!"
Nurse Jamie Eyeonix Eye Massaging Beauty Tool
Use this eye massaging tool after you put on eye serum. Massage the eye area for about 30 seconds for each eye. This tool is supposed to reduce puffiness and dark circles in the eye area, per the brand.
A Dermstore shopper raved, "I love the Eyeonix Eye Massaging Beauty Tool! I use it every night before bed and I can really see the difference when I wake up in the morning. Definitely one of my new favorite beauty tools that I don't want to live without."
Nurse Jamie Uplift Body Sonic Massaging Beauty Roller
This device is super similar to the Nurse Jamie roller we saw Sutton Stracke use on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Use this to massager to lift the skin. This one was designed for the body, but you can use this on the face and neck like Ashley did. It uses high frequency sonic vibration to temporarily improve and lift your skin's appearance, per the brand. This helps calm your skin and firm it as well.
An Amazon shopper raved, "OMG absolutely love this tool, This may be the best Beauty tool there is. It feels great all over body- especially after a work out and also works on face and neck. It's a must have, I recommend this tool." Another fan of the product said, "I bought one for myself, it was so rewarding that I turned around and bought several for gifts and everybody's really seems to enjoy it."
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar
It's not clear which sculpting bar Ashley used in the video, but the Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar is incredibly popular. It was even recommended by Gwyneth Paltrow. You can use this to tone, tighten, and contour the skin, according to the brand.
This tool is a a 24-karat gold vibrating bar that has 7.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Beauty Bar 24k Golden Facial Massager
Here's a budget-friendly alternative that I've also enjoyed using. The T-shaped massager is great to work in serums on your cheeks, chin, and forehead. I feel like all of my skincare products are doing a better job when I finish the application with this tool. I turn to these before a big event or the morning after a big event when I want to get my face looking its very best (and free of puffiness). This tool has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you want to learn more about game-changing skincare devices from Nurse Jamie, this roller that Sutton Stracke used on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a bestseller.