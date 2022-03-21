Will This Season of Ted Lasso Be Its Last? Producer Liza Katzer Says...

You've got to believe!
Yes, Ted Lasso co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis has noted on many occasions that he's always intended for the comedy to have three seasons, but producer Liza Katzer recently revealed that the fate of the beloved show hasn't yet been sealed. While speaking with Deadline at the Producers Guild Awards on March 19, Katzer shared that the Ted Lasso team is hoping for additional seasons.
"We don't know," she said. "We hope it goes on. Initially we were down for three, but it's up in the air at the moment."
Hopefully, Sudeikis and company make that decision sooner than later, as production for season three is currently underway. And, from what Katzer and fellow producer Kip Kroeger shared at the award show, the new season will offer even more insight into the characters we've come to root for.
"I think it's just more of what everyone loves," Katzer promised, "and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters."
Kroeger added, "It's deeper into the backstories. You know, we're going to get a little more information about where they came from."
Declan Lowney, who serves as a producer and director on the show, also promised "a bunch of surprises" and "curveballs" in the next installment.
Well, that's good to hear, since season two ended with assistant coach Nathan "Nate the Great" Shelley (Nick Mohammed) abandoning AFC Richmond for a new team started by Rebecca's ex husband Rupert.
Of course, as Mohammed told E! News in August, Nate's villainous transformation was not wildly unexpected. "He's still very insecure, he still has his demons," he said of soft-spoken Nate's mean streak in season two. "But now he's in this position of responsibility... And he sort of thinks that he maybe has to be a bit like a bully, because that's how people treated him."
As for season three's premiere date? Co-creator Brendan Hunt told TVLine in February that, due to production delays, it was "pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year." So hold off on breaking out the biscuits.
Seasons one and two of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Apple TV+.