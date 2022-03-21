Will This Season of Ted Lasso Be Its Last? Producer Liza Katzer Says...

Watch : What Pep Talk Would Ted Lasso Give Jason Sudeikis at Emmys?

You've got to believe!

Yes, Ted Lasso co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis has noted on many occasions that he's always intended for the comedy to have three seasons, but producer Liza Katzer recently revealed that the fate of the beloved show hasn't yet been sealed. While speaking with Deadline at the Producers Guild Awards on March 19, Katzer shared that the Ted Lasso team is hoping for additional seasons.

"We don't know," she said. "We hope it goes on. Initially we were down for three, but it's up in the air at the moment."

Hopefully, Sudeikis and company make that decision sooner than later, as production for season three is currently underway. And, from what Katzer and fellow producer Kip Kroeger shared at the award show, the new season will offer even more insight into the characters we've come to root for.

"I think it's just more of what everyone loves," Katzer promised, "and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters."