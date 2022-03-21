Killing Eve's Camille Cottin on the "Awkward" Bathtub Scene With Sandra Oh

Watch : Sandra Oh Calls Fan Reaction to "Killing Eve" a 'Miracle'

Before she joined Killing Eve as Hélène, Camille Cottin was like any other viewer waiting with bated breath to see what would happen between Eve and Villanelle.

She tuned in every week as the two characters, portrayed by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, played a game of cat and mouse over the course of three seasons. "I was obsessed," Camille told E! News in a recent interview. "And when I started watching the show, I didn't know I would be in it."

Not only is she in it, she's the character that comes between Eve and Villanelle.

In episode four of season four, Eve shows Hélène that she's not afraid of her by stripping down and climbing into a bathtub with the assassin trainer. Though it starts off on a somewhat steamy note as Eve shaves Hélène's legs, the mood changes when the tub squeaks under the pressure of their bodies.

"It's thought of as being really erotic and sensual, and it ends up really awkward," Camille said, laughing as she remembered filming. "Sandra was saying, 'I've been in a lot of bath scenes in my career and I can tell you we're going to float, so we really need some things to keep us down'—and she was right! It's really hard to maintain yourself in a bath."