Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in Heartwarming Family Video

Kylie Jenner's heartwarming video tribute to her baby boy will have you howling over how sweet it is.

On Monday, March 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, posted a new video on her YouTube channel titled "To Our Son" that chronicles her entire pregnancy journey leading up to the birth of her son Wolf Webster last month, from her and daughter Stormi Webster, 4, telling Kris Jenner the pregnancy news to a glimpse into the delivery room.

In a clip filmed in the hospital room as she prepares to give birth, Kylie asks boyfriend Travis Scott if he's ready to have another baby, to which he confidently replies, "I'm ready." He is joined in his excitement by Kris, who Kylie describes as "always pumped and ready to go."

While the video does not feature any photos of Kylie and Travis' newest bundle of joy, it does include audio that was recorded shortly following his birth. In the clip, someone can be heard saying, "Your son is here! Congratulations, Kylie!"

In the background, Travis can also be heard enthusiastically cheering, "What's up boy! What's up big boy!"

Another person can be heard remarking, "Happy Birthday 2/2/22." On screen, the video confirms Wolf's birth date and reveals that he weighed 8lbs, 13oz.