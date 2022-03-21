David Beckham Lends His Social Media Accounts to Doctor Helping Mothers Give Birth in Ukraine

David Beckham handed his Instagram account with over 71 million followers to a Ukrainian doctor in an effort to raise funds for families and children in the embattled country.

David Beckham is doing his part to help those in need in Ukraine. 
 
On March 20, the former soccer star shared that he was handing over his Instagram account—which has over 71 million followers—to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, to help raise funds for Ukrainian families and children amid Russia's invasion of the country.
 
Iryna's clips and images—shared to the 46-year-old's Instagram—gave people an inside look into the medical facility in Ukraine's second-largest city. She also detailed how the Russian invasion has affected her work with expectant mothers and their newborns, admitting that she's been working "24/7," and that she and her team are "probably risking [their] lives."
 
"On the first day of the war, all pregnant women and mothers were evacuated to the basement," Iryna recalled, according to CNN. "It was a terrible three hours that we spent together. Unfortunately, we can't take babies who are in intensive care to the basement because they rely on life-saving equipment."

As a result of the ongoing combat, Iryna has taken on an additional workload. "Now, I'm not only the head of the center, but I continue to work as a pediatric anesthesiologist," she continued. "I unload cargo, I work on logistics and offer emotional support."
 
David urged his followers to donate to UNICEF, which will use the proceeds to purchase first aid kits, medicine, water, school supplies and hygiene kits for Ukrainian families. 

"Thanks to your donations, the oxygen generators they have received are helping newborns survive in appalling conditions," he said in the March 20 video. "Please continue to support these incredible people and charities like UNICEF in any way that you can. Together we can really make a difference."

