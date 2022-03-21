How Theo James Was Written Out of Sanditon Season 2

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

It's pretty clear that Theo James won't be returning for future seasons of Sanditon.

During the season two premiere, which aired on March 20, the Masterpiece PBS series revealed what happened to Theo's Sidney Parker following the actor's exit from the show. Specifically, the new episode opened with Sidney's funeral. Yes, you read that correctly: Sanditon killed off the dashing Regency-era gentleman.

So how exactly did Sidney die? After marrying Eliza Campion (Ruth Kearney) for her wealth, Sidney caught a fatal case of yellow fever and died in Antigua. As for how leading lady Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) learned the news? She was given the tragic update while dancing at a party in her hometown. That's a party killer, for sure.

Of course, Sidney's fate isn't necessarily surprising, as, back in May, the Divergent actor confirmed that he wouldn't be revisiting his Sanditon role for season two.

"Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to," he said in a statement at the time. "The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon ever success with future series."