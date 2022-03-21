Ryan Michelle Bathé Talks The Endgame & This Is Us' "Satisfying" Conclusion

Watch : "This Is Us" Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals BIGGEST Wish for Randall

Balancing motherhood and a Hollywood career is no easy feat—especially when your partner is also an actor.

Such is the case for Ryan Michelle Bathé, who currently stars on NBC's action-thriller series The Endgame as quick-witted FBI agent Val Turner.

She explained in an exclusive interview with E! News that one minute she's "running around the city" to film, and the next, she's patiently awaiting video updates of her two sons, whose dad is her husband of 15 years, Sterling K. Brown.

"They're the best little things in the world," Ryan said of Andrew, 10, and Amaré, 6. "I could go on and on and on about them, but they're great. And I'm super super proud of how they've handled me being gone. They've handled it better than I have, I think." The family's home base is L.A.; The Endgame shoots in New York.

Now at the tail end of shooting season one of The Endgame, the actress said she's eager to head home and reunite with her kids.