Why Molly Ringwald Is “So Happy” About Selena Gomez's 16 Candle Inspired-Series

WE! made a wish on 16 candles and it came true!

On March 15, it was announced that Selena Gomez will serve as an executive producer on a new UCP for Peacock series 15 Candles, based on John Hughes' iconic movie 16 Candles, with a Latinx twist. And now, in an exclusive interview, Molly Ringwald—who starred as leading-lady Samantha in the coming-of-age film—shared her thoughts on the production.

"I am so happy about that," Ringwald told E! News. "I really do feel like when people always ask me about rebooting my movies, I am like, 'No those movies were wonderful', but what they should do is take inspiration from them and do something completely different but inspired, so that just sounds fantastic."

The series—written and executive produced by Gomez, Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revilla Lugo—follows "four young Latinas starting high school as they overcome their feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind through the lens of the traditional female coming-of-age rite: the quinceañera," according to Deadline.