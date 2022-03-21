Exclusive

Why Molly Ringwald Is “So Happy” About Selena Gomez's 16 Candle Inspired-Series

16 Candles star Molly Ringwald shared her thoughts on Selena Gomez's new Latinx comedy series in an exclusive interview. See what she had to say here!

WE! made a wish on 16 candles and it came true! 

On March 15, it was announced that Selena Gomez will serve as an executive producer on a new UCP for Peacock series 15 Candles, based on John Hughes' iconic movie 16 Candles, with a Latinx twist. And now, in an exclusive interview, Molly Ringwald—who starred as leading-lady Samantha in the coming-of-age film—shared her thoughts on the production. 

"I am so happy about that," Ringwald told E! News. "I really do feel like when people always ask me about rebooting my movies, I am like, 'No those movies were wonderful', but what they should do is take inspiration from them and do something completely different but inspired, so that just sounds fantastic."

The series—written and executive produced by Gomez, Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revilla Lugo—follows "four young Latinas starting high school as they overcome their feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind through the lens of the traditional female coming-of-age rite: the quinceañera," according to Deadline

The actress also revealed who she would want to star as her character Samantha in the new series.

"I just think one of my daughters," Ringwald said.

And while we're excited for this new series to start, we have to come to terms with the fact that another fan favorite series may be coming to a close.

In the same interview, Ringwald, who stars as Mary Andrews on Riverdale, discussed whether or not the series will soon be ending.

"I mean they have to eventually," she said. "They are all sort of like growing up."

Peacock and E! News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

