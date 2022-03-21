This Ohio State Football Player's Message on Mental Health Is the One Video You Must Watch Today

Watch : Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Opened Up About Mental Health in 2020

It's okay not to be okay.

From the outside looking in, Harry Miller was living the dream at Ohio State. In addition to having a 4.0 GPA as an engineering student, the junior was highly regarded as one of college football's best offensive lineman.

But on March 10, Harry announced he would be "medically retiring" from the game after sharing his mental health struggles with the world. In a new interview on Today, Harry explained why he decided to speak out.

"People have called me brave, but to me, it just felt like not dying and felt like being honest," Harry told Savannahh Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly on March 21. "Maybe bravery is just being honest when it would be easier not to. And if that is bravery, then so be it. But I've just been really grateful to one, receive the help I have. And two, to have learned some things that I can share with others."