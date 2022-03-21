Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Marries Jaymes Vaughan During Ceremony in Mexico

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

When it came to planning their special day, both Bennett and Vaughan agreed that it was important for it to be an inclusive celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

"As we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us," Bennett said. "It's about the entire community."

As a result, the couple encouraged their guests to express themselves through their fashion choices at the event. "You don't have to do dresses and tuxes," Bennett pointed out. "Anyone who wants to wear a tux, wear a tux, go for it."

The couple did request that the attendees wear white in remembrance of Bennett's mother, who passed away in 2012, and incorporated white roses, her favorite, into the floral arrangements.

Back in April 2021, Bennett and Vaughan told The Knot that they had decided to make their wedding "about the LGBTQ+ community" after they had been denied their dream wedding location by the hotel's owner because of their sexuality.

"The owner said he couldn't marry us because we're two men and it goes against his morals," Bennett recounted at the time. "That was a sucker punch to the gut. We decided in that moment that our wedding was bigger than us. It's our wedding, but it isn't just about us. It's about the LGBTQ+ community. We're really making a point to make this wedding very loud on purpose."

Through their ceremony, the newlyweds shared that they hoped to pave the way for other couples too.

"I want to make sure that through this whole process of our love and wedding, and building our family, that we are trailblazing for the LGBTQ+ community," Bennett added. "I want everyone to realize that they are never too much, and they're always enough. That's my mission in life. You're never too much. And you're always enough. You just being you is enough."