Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Glimpse Into Postpartum Journey After Welcoming Baby No. 2

This feeling of bliss never goes out of style.
Just seven weeks after welcoming daughter Isabella, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—she also shares son Jack, 4, with fiancé Jason Statham—offered a glimpse inside her world today.
"My heart is very full," the model wrote in a March 21 Instagram Q&A, posting a photo of her two children while shielding their faces. "Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babes."
She's more at ease with her role as mom, too. "I am feeling well," she wrote. "Second time round I feel much more confident and relaxed. Mentally and physically I have felt better too. Truly feeling grateful for these days with my family."
Not that she's always felt this way. During the first three months of pregnancy, "I felt pretty rough not going to lie!" she wrote. "Middle bit I felt much better and full of energy! Last bit really, really heavy and slow! Pregnancy is a wild ride for sure!!"
Although, she tends to keep her family life private, Rosie has opened up the challenges she initially faced as a new mom.
"For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were… I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath me," she told Porter magazine in November. "I'd had all these years of being really independent, being able to come and go as I wished, being self-employed to a degree, calling the shots, and then suddenly having [something] that really anchored me to home life."
While "it really took me a long time" to adjust to this change, she said, "I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit." As she put it, "I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now, in my thirties, my confidence is so much [greater] and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded."