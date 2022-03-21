Proof Justin and Hailey Bieber's Latest Double Date With Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Was a Slam Dunk

Double trouble!
It was date night for BFFs Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner and their respective partners, Justin Bieber and Devin Booker.
The couples were spotted on Sunday, March 20, after a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. Kendall, 26, and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, 25, left the eatery hand in hand, while Justin, 28, showed his chivalrous side by escorting Hailey, 25, and opening the driver door for her.
This isn't the first time the group of four has hit the town together. On Feb. 13, the models and their men attended Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
At the time, Kendall took to her Instagram Story to show off her view of the stadium. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported a cropped white graphic tee for the outing, and Devin wore a black short-sleeve zip-up over a long-sleeve white tee. Hailey rocked a TWENTY Montreal tank top and an iced-out necklace, while Justin kept it simple in a white tee, matching hoodie and shades.
Earlier this month, Devin—who has been dating Kendall since June 2020—opened up about his high-profile relationship in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
When asked whether it's hard to date in the public eye, he said, "I wouldn't say hard. Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."
The Biebers—who tied the knot in September 2018—had a health scare earlier this month after Hailey was hospitalized for a blood clot in her brain.
On March 12, the model revealed on social media that she had suffered from "stroke like symptoms" while having breakfast with her husband.
Four days later, the "Yummy" singer broke his silence about his wife's health issues during his Justice World Tour performance. "She's OK, she's good, she's strong," he told the crowd. "But it's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing."
The good news is she's clearly feeling well enough for a night out with her bestie and their guys.