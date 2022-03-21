9 Gifts for the Fiery Aries in Your Life

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's officially Aries season, which means, it's the start of a brand new astrological year. It's a time to hit the refresh button and celebrate all the brand new positive energy coming in. Speaking of celebrations, if you know someone whose birthday falls between March 21 and April 19, we've put together a guide to help you find a gift they're sure to love.

Aries, the first sign in the zodiac, are natural leaders. They're bold, outgoing, competitive and highly ambitious. If a ram wants something, they'll stop at nothing to get it. That also includes people they may have their eye on. In addition to this, Aries are action-oriented signs who tend to do things without thinking. While this may get them into trouble sometimes, they live their lives looking forward and have zero time to regret choices they've already made. Above all, Aries are a lot of fun to be around. There's never a dull moment with them.

When it comes to finding the perfect gift for Aries, look for things that are fun or work with their active lifestyle. Chic workout sets or innovative fitness products make great gifts. Anything in a bold vibrant red is also perfect for the zodiac's ram.

If you're looking for some good Aries gift ideas, we've rounded up products Aries are sure to love. Check those out below.