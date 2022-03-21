Find Out Which Emily in Paris Star Is Joining the Cast of The Crown

This news deserves a glass of Champére!
Emily in Paris actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu revealed she's joining the season five cast of The Crown. "It was a very small thing but it was a lot of fun and I was so, so happy to be in it," she recently told The Mail on Sunday. "Every episode is like a little film on its own. It's crazily well written."
E! News can confirm the French actress will portray Monique Ritz, the widow of hotelier Charles Ritz. Though the real-life Monique had no direct ties to the royal family, her husband had previously sold The Ritz Hotel in Paris to Dodi Al-Fayed's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, in 1979.
Dodi would go on to date Princess Diana, who he had been dining with at the hotel just hours before they both died in a car crash in August 1997.
It's believed that season five will explore the years leading up to the royal's death, including her divorce from Prince Charles and her controversial interview with the BBC's Martin Bashir.
New episodes are expected to premiere in November, with Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West set to take over for Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor as Diana and Charles. Additionally, Imelda Staunton will make her debut as Queen Elizabeth II, alongside Jonathan Pryce's Prince Philip.
And planning is already underway for season six, in which the royal family will cope with the loss of Princess Diana. Casting director Robert Sterne issued a casting call for young actors who look like Prince William and Prince Harry, writing in the notice that "no previous professional acting experience required" and they wish to fill the role within the next two months.
But fans of Emily in Paris need not worry as Philippine's role in The Crown is likely limited to season five, leaving her plenty of time to work on seasons three and four of the Lily Collins series.
Emily in Paris is streaming now on Netflix.