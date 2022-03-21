What's Next for Katie Maloney After Splitting From Tom Schwartz? She Says...

Watch : Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup

Katie Maloney is focused on her future.

On March 20, the Vanderpump Rules star encouraged her Instagram followers to ask questions while she lounged at home during "a lazy Sunday." Naturally, many wanted to know how she was feeling in light of her recent announcement that she and her husband, Tom Schwartz, are splitting after 12 years together.

"I'm actually doing really good," Katie responded to one inquiry. "Feeling really loved and supported. I feel very hopeful."

Another follower asked the former SUR waitress about her goals for "this new chapter," prompting Katie to reveal that she's "on a pursuit of happiness."

"I want to feed my soul," she added. "And of course I want to prioritize my career goals."

One such aspiration involves her Vanderpump Rules co-star Ariana Madix. The pair revealed their plans to open a sandwich shop during the show's season nine reunion, and during Sunday's Q&A session, Katie insisted that she's "1,000%" interested in following through with those plans.