Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews Honeymoon in St. Barts

Following their romantic wedding in Hawaii, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews headed to the Caribbean for an adventurous vacation.

From one tropical destination to the next.

After tying the knot in front of family in friends on the Hawaiian island of Maui on March 12, NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews headed to the island of St. Barts for an epic honeymoon filled with fun, sun and a ton of social media posts.

Brittany, 26, shared several photos and videos from their adventurous Caribbean vacation to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 19—a few of which the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26, reposted to his own account—showing the newlyweds touring the island, hiking, boating, exploring natural pools, kayaking and eating at "yummy places."

Four days earlier, the recent bride kicked off her social media coverage of the honeymoon when she posted pics from inside a private jet, adorned with rose petals, pink cocktails and a "Happy Honeymoon," sign revealing that their trip is scheduled to last until March 22.

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews' Hawaii Wedding

Brittany and Patrick's wedding and romantic honeymoon comes one year after the high-school sweethearts welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sterling

Keep scrolling to see more photos from Patrick and Brittany's honeymoon in St. Barts.

Partners in Paradise

"Everwhere ya went on the island the views were amazing," Brittany wrote alongside a photo of her and her husband cuddling by the water.

Barefoot Explorer

Brittany explored the island's rocky coast while wearing an orange bikini top and high-waisted black shorts. 

Crashing Waves

Brittany waded into a natural pool and looked elated to witness the waves crashing into the coast. 

Only Her's

After he hiked up a mountain, the NFL star flashed a thumbs up next to a sign which read, "Only You," perhaps as a shoutout to his new spouse. 

Ink Spotting

While on her honeymoon, Brittany posted a black-and-white bikini pic of herself, where a large tattoo on her ribcage was fully on display.

It's a Vibe

"Still rocking this blue and white vibe," Brittany captioned a selfie where she wore a white shirtdress featuring a sexy side cut-out and accessorized with light blue strappy sandals complete with a bow on top and a matching Dior handbag. Patrick coordinated in a light blue button-up shirt, ripped jeans and light blue sneakers.

What a View

While posing poolside in a blue bikini, Brittany described their villa's view as "pure perfection."

Babe on a Boat

While soaking up the sun aboard a boat, Brittany showed off a light-colored triangle bikini, styled with an on-trend bucket hat and retro-inspired shades. 

Carefree in the Caribbean

The couple was all smiles as they splashed around in St. Bart's famous crystal blue waters.

Stylish Sweethearts

Before heading out for the night, the high-school sweethearts snapped a stylish selfie in the mirror. Brittany flashed her abs in a sexy white crop top and matching skirt, while the athlete donned a colorful, short-sleeve button-up and distressed jeans.

She Put A Ring On It

While on their trip, Brittany posted a video that zoomed in on her husband's new wedding ring, with the caption, "oh he married."

Picture Perfect

"Such a perfect honeymoon," she wrote alongside a photo of the newlyweds dressed up for dinner. 

