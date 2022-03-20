West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Says She Was "Not Invited" to the Oscars

Watch : Ariana DeBose Cries Looking Back at Journey to "West Side Story"

Rachel Zegler, lead actress of Oscar-nominated film West Side Story, won't be attending the 2022 Oscars.

On Sunday, March 20, the star claimed on Instagram that she did not receive an invitation to the ceremony, which is set to take place on Sunday, March 27, in Los Angeles.

After a fan commented on one of her posts that they can't wait to see what she'll be wearing on Oscars night, Rachel wrote, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

"Idk y'all, I have tried it all, but it doesn't seem to be happening," the 20-year-old star wrote in response to another comment. "I will root for ‘West Side Story' from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess."