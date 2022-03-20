Drake Bell Addresses Josh Peck Rift and the Drake & Josh Reboot That Didn't Happen

The pair talked about instances where they interacted with Josh in the years leading up to his wedding. She said he had attended a Christmas party with the couple and also supported Drake at his album release party. Drake said he had texted Josh to congratulate him after he and Paige got engaged.

"But I was bummed," he said, regarding his tweets. "I was like, man, that sucks, like I wish I could have been there for you. And I think really what it was, was like, why I said what I said, was because Josh and I've always had our ups and downs and all this stuff and I don't know why, maybe it's just because we were kids and we had our own demons and stuff."

Janet said Drake, who has spoken about his feelings about not being invited to the wedding before, added, "We've had our ups and downs. We're had times when we wanted to kill each other. We were like brothers. I know Josh and I'm closer to Josh than I am to own brothers."

Drake and Janet also talked about a since-abandoned Drake & Josh sequel series idea that he and Josh were working on in recent years. Drake had first teased the project in the media in 2019, two years before he was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges following communications with an underage girl. He later admitted in an Instagram video to sending "reckless and irresponsible text messages" to the individual, without knowing the person's age.