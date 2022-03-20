Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Reunite for Drinks After Announcing Breakup

Watch : Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup

No bad blood between the Bubbas.

Just days after announcing their breakup, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney reunited for what seemed to a friendly afternoon outing.

On Saturday, March 19, the Vanderpump Rules stars hit up Mister O's in Studio City, Calif. where they dined together on the restaurant's outside patio. The amicable exes both shared photos from the meet-up on their Instagram Stories.

Proving they were on good terms, Tom, 39, shared a snap of his estranged wife wearing a striped cardigan and oversized shades, as she sipped a colorful cocktail. The former SUR waitress reposted the pic, along with the caption, "It's all good."

Tom and Katie announced they were calling it quits in separate Instagram posts on March 15.

"After 12 years of an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," Katie wrote. "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness."