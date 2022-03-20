Save 50% on Buxom, Josie Maran, & More Beauty Products Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Buxom, Josie Maran, and Sephora Collection. And, that is not all: you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
Buxom's Full-On Plumping Lip Cream is a lip-plumping gloss without the shimmer. The moisturizing gloss is available in 20 different shades at Ulta. It has 228.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
It has been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson, Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald, and Remi Bader.
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter
If you want a moisturizer that's super hydrating but doesn't feel heavy on your skin, this comes through. It's luxuriously rich, but it never feels greasy, which are sentiments that the 38.6K+ customers who gave this a Sephora "Love" agree with.
A shopper said, "I will continue to buy this product. I use this face butter every morning and night. The texture is light, absorbs easily and doesn't break my skin out. This is the second time I've bought this and will continue to buy it again."
Another shopper described this as "Just perfect." A third customer said, "My favourite moisturizer of all time! No scent, goes on beautifully, never pills, and has never caused a breakout. It's perfect all-year-round, and extra perfect in the winter when paired with the pure argan oil. I pray this line of products is around forever!!!"
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
