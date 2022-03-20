Ariana Grande Sends Ex Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Kim Kardashian a Gift

Watch : Why Kim Kardashian Is "Excited" for Next Stage With Pete

Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry over ex Pete Davidson.

In fact, the pop star seems to be on friendly terms with her former fiancé's current girlfriend Kim Kardashian. On Friday March 18, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Stories to show off a gift box of R.E.M Beauty products she received from the collection's founder, Ariana.

The Into You singer, 28, had a whirlwind romance with the Saturday Night Live star, 28, back in 2018, which included PDA-packed appearances on the red carpet, multiple matching tattoos with each other and a brief engagement. The two called it quits that October after just five months together.

Kim and Ariana's lives have been overlapping way before the reality star began dating Pete in late 2021, while in the midst of her divorce from Kanye West. In 2016, the two icons posed together at the MTV Video Music Awards.