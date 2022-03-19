Gymshark's First Ever Friends & Family Sale Is On & You Can Score Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 79% Off

Gymshark is holding a Friends and Family Sale Event where you can take an additional 30% off almost everything on site. Shop now and save on best-selling leggings, sports bras, loungewear and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Mar 19, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!WellnessShop SalesShop FashionShop Wellness
Ecomm, Gymshark SaleGymshark

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now that spring is finally here, it's the perfect time to stock up on workout essentials for the warmer days ahead. Fortunately for us, Gymshark is holding their first ever Friends & Family Event where you can take an additional 30% off nearly everything on site. All you have to do is enter the code FAMILY at checkout to receive your discount. This is one sale you definitely don't want to miss!

When a brand says "almost everything" is on sale, it can be kind of overwhelming to go through hundreds of items to pick out the very best styles and deals. Because we're all friends and family here, we did the work for you. Whether you're shopping for leggings, sports bras, swimwear, loungewear and essential workout accessories, you're sure to find something you love at Gymshark today. 

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from Gymshark's Friends & Family Event, check those out below. 

This $30 Back Pain Relief Seat Cushion Has 13,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings

Gymshark's Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings come highly recommended by numerous Gymshark lovers. In fact, one reviewer wrote, "Please get these!! Tested these out by lifting weights and they did not slide down or even move. The band around the waist sucked my stomach in like a waist trainer. I loved it made me feel snatched in the right areas." It comes in multiple colors including black, yellow, and lime green. Some colors are as low as $34.

$60
$34
Gymshark

Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Sports Bra

Don't let anyone ever tell you that you can't find a high-quality sports bra for less than $20. Right now, these shopped-loved sports bras are on sale for as low as $15. Amazing.

$35
$15
Gymshark

Trending Stories

1

Christina Tells Tarek She's Done With Flip or Flop in Finale

2

VPR's Katie Maloney Shares Reason Behind Tom Schwartz Split

3

Is Tom Schwartz Living With Tom Sandoval? Ariana Madix Says…

Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings

The Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings were created for you to "do it all." They come in nine colors including this fun marbled Tahoe teal. Snag a pair today for just $35. That price just can't be beat!

$50
$35
Gymshark

Gymshark Whitney Cropped Pullover

This isn't your average cropped pullover. Not only is it super cute, it also features an inspirational message written around the neckline. It's subtle and of the same color as the sweatshirt, but that's what makes it extra special.

$45
$32
Gymshark

Gymshark Open Back Swimsuit

If you want to score an incredible deal, this open back swimsuit is on sale for just $8. It comes in pink and turquoise, and was designed to be so flattering, you'll "feel a wave of confidence" when you put this on.

$40
$8
Gymshark

Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 2-in-1 Shorts

These two-in-one shorts feature an inner layer with seamless, sweat-wicking fabric and an outer layer that's lightweight and breathable. It comes in black, smokey grey and bright purple. It's on sale right now for just $32.

$45
$32
Gymshark

Gymshark Fraction Crop Top

This crop top can be used for working out or lounging around at home. It comes in a variety of playful bright colors, and it's on sale for as low as $9.

$25
$9
Gymshark

Gymshark Whitney Mesh Leggings

The buttery-soft Whitney Mesh Leggings were designed to be a pair of leggings that allows you to be the best version of yourself. According to Gymshark reviewers, this is a pair of chic leggings you don't want to miss out on. As one wrote, "The best leggings I ever wore. Amazing fabric and they are really flattering. Worth the money." Another wrote these leggings were so comfortable they even wore these for lounging around the house. Sounds like this is a must-add-to-bag-now.

$60
$42
Gymshark

Gymshark Hot/Cold Bottle

In the market for a new water bottle you can take from the gym to the office? This hot/cold bottle from Gymshark is just the thing you need. Right now it's on sale for $18.

$25
$18
Gymshark

Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Long Sleeve Crop Top

This long sleeve crop top is a must-have, according to Gymshark fans. Not only are the colors great, one shopper wrote this is a top that makes you feel good about yourself. It's lightweight and just moves right with you. Right now, you can get this for as low as $22.

$40
$22
Gymshark

Looking for more great sales to shop? Check out Spring Denim Deals: 21 Jeans Under $50 From Good American, Levi's, Joe's Jeans, Madewell & More.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Christina Tells Tarek She's Done With Flip or Flop in Finale

2

VPR's Katie Maloney Shares Reason Behind Tom Schwartz Split

3

Is Tom Schwartz Living With Tom Sandoval? Ariana Madix Says…

4

Chris Watts' Mistress Shares Texts He Sent Her After Family's Murder

5
Exclusive

Has Pete Davidson Met Kim Kardashian's Kids? What's Next for the Pair