Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney Shares What Led to Tom Schwartz Split

Watch : Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup

Katie Maloney is giving insight into the reason for her split with Tom Schwartz.

On the March 16 episode of the Your Going to Love Me podcast, Katie gave insight on what caused her and Tom to call it quits after 12 years together.

"There were so many happy moments, even day to day. I love being with him, but ultimately, I was just not fulfilled," Katie said. "There's other things that maybe one day I can talk about, but I don't really want to get into all that at the moment."

Katie shared that while the news may seem "abrupt" to fans, they have been broken up for a little over a month.

"There wasn't some kind of crazy incident that happened, there wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this," Katie said, adding later in the podcast, "For months it was building up. I felt disconnected. I felt like I was drifted away further and further away."