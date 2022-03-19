Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim Speaks Out After Armed Robbery in Office Parking Lot

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

Jason Oppenheim is addressing a recent armed robbery that took place in a parking lot near his office.

The Selling Sunset star told TMZ that a suspect pulled a gun on a man in the Oppenheim office parking lot and asked for his watch.

The LA County Sheriff confirmed to E! News that an armed robbery took place in a parking lot off Sunset Blvd. on Thursday, March 17. Investigators are still searching for a suspect.

Now, Jason is looking at taking steps to keep himself and his coworkers safe.

"I'm concerned about all of our safety," Jason said in a statement to E! News, "the brazen armed robberies and overall crime in this city has become a serious concern for everyone."

He said that in light of the armed robbery in their parking lot, "Several of us—including my brother and I—are feeling it necessary to arm ourselves, as well as increase security at the office."