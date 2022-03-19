Irina Shayk's Friend Seemingly Unveils Statue of Her and Bradley Cooper's Daughter

Watch : Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Romance: A Look Back

It looks like Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have got a cutie on their hands!

And it seems that fashion designer Riccardo Tisci agrees, as he shared an adorable tribute to his friend Irina and what appears to be her 4-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, who she shares with Bradley. On March 18, Riccardo posted several images of what appeared to be a 3D-printed figurine of himself posing with the 36-year-old supermodel and her child.

The photorealistic statuette showed a blonde little girl holding the hands of two adults made in the likeness of Riccardo and Irina. It also featured the tiny tot wearing a Burberry scarf in an apparent nod to Riccardo, who is the luxury label's chief creative officer.

"Family is always Family," Riccardo wrote on his Instagram, tagging Irina. "#loveyou."

The supermodel commented with 36 red heart emojis, adding, "love u And Fanny bag action."

Many of Riccardo's followers also couldn't seem to get enough of the figurine. "Omg this is so cool," Bella Hadid gushed, while Lily Aldridge wrote in the comments section, "So sweet."