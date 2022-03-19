J.Crew's Spring Sale: 15 Unbelievable Under $50 Deals On Wear-Now Dresses, Swim, Knits & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Saturday, shoppers! We're here to help you start the weekend off right by bringing you some discounts we know you're going to love.
Right now, J.Crew is holding a limited-time spring sale where you can take 40% off wear-now dresses, women's swim, women's knits, men's knits, and kids' spring picks. In addition to that, you can even find styles in their sale section for up to 84% off. If you want to upgrade your closet for spring, this weekend is the best time to shop.
Some of our favorite styles are J.Crew's wear-now dresses. There are so many cute, versatile and made-for-comfort styles including the Broken-in Jersey Tiered Maxi Dress. It's typically $80, but it's on sale right now for $47. If you don't mind splurging a little on a gorgeous dress that's guaranteed to get all the compliments, the Halter Cutout Dress in Featherweight Satin is worth checking out. It comes in three colors and it features a super flattering A-line silhouette.
Whether you're shopping for the office or spring break, there's definitely something for everyone. We've rounded up some of the best deals under $50, as well as a couple of other options we thought you might like. Check those out below.
J.Crew Broken-In Jersey Tiered Maxi Dress
This tiered maxi dress was made with "softer-than-soft" jersey to make it feel as if you've worn it hundreds of times before. It comes in four colors: black, apricot, peri shadow and Alhambra green. Right now, it's on sale for over 40% off!
J.Crew Tie-Back Knit Tiered Dress
This pretty tiered tie-back dress is flowy, casual and perfect for those warmer spring days. According to one J.Crew shopper, it's truly a "stunning" dress. "I got this dress on sale and am blown away by the quality. Another winner by J.Crew!" they wrote. " It moves so beautifully. I wore this to the symphony and got tons of compliments. It's so swishy and twirly and the fabric is crazy soft. I was so comfortable all night!" If you aren't a huge fan of the clay sand color, this also comes in pale sky blue and black. At just $42, you're getting a great deal.
J.Crew Knot Headband in Printl
This beautiful floral headband will instantly make you look more put together. It's originally $30, but it's on sale today for just $10.
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Smocked Top in Strawberry Floral
J.Crew's puff-sleeve smocked top with the vintage-inspired strawberry floral print just screams spring. It's originally $80 but is on sale for $40. Sizes range from xx-small to 3X.
J.Crew Magic Rinse Crewneck Sweatshirt
Everyone needs a comfy, light sweatshirt to throw on during cooler days. This pullover was made to be super soft, comfy and perfectly drapey. According to one J.Crew reviewer, it's a pullover that doesn't look sloppy and comes in lovely colors that are all perfect for spring. Right now, you can snag this for as low as $26.
J. Crew Hayden Kickout Crop Pant
J.Crew shoppers are obsessed with the Hayden Kickout Crop Pant, it's been described as the "perfect office pant" and "unbelievably comfortable." It comes in five colors including sunwashed aqua, pale guava and white. It's originally $98, but you can snag it today for as low as $44.
J.Crew Knit Midi Dress
This versatile knit midi dress comes in this beautiful blue mist color, as well as black. Both options are on sale for 50% off, so you can snag these today for just $45. Throw on a couple of cute accessories and you'll be good to go.
J.Crew Freshwater Pearl Layered Bracelet
Pearls are everything this season. If you want to snag yourself a timeless bracelet you'll be wearing for many years to come, be sure to snag this layered bracelet made of freshwater pearls for just $40.
J.Crew Limited-Edition Original Cotton Terry Logo Sweatshirt
If you're a J.Crew fan, this cozy pullover is a must! It's been described as the "perfect sweatshirt" by reviewers, and it's on sale for less than $50.
J.Crew Deep V-Neck French One-Piece Swimsuit
With swimsuit season upon us, it's the perfect time to stock up on swimwear. This one-piece swimsuit comes in seven bold colors including neon flamingo, warm clementine and seacoast blue. It's originally $110, but it's on sale today for just $40. Be sure to check out their other swimsuit sale offerings as well. There are a ton!
J.Crew Silk Ruffleneck Top
This beautiful silk top comes in three colors including this radiant fuchsia, which is so trendy for the season, the highly versatile ivory, and old forest green which will score you the best deal.
J.Crew Classic High-Top Sneakers
J.Crew put their own spin on the classic high-top sneaker. These feature a durable rubber sold and a cushy footbed. According to shoppers, these really are cute and comfy. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and patterns, you're sure to find one that fits your sense of style.
J.Crew Smocked Cotton Top in Liberty Faraway Plum Floral
We love the pattern of this smocked crop top from J.Crew, it's absolutely perfect for spring and summer. According to one shopper, it's the perfect cropped top for the "crop hesitant." As they wrote, "I'm not one to show skin. This crop is perfect for people like me. You can wear it with a high-waisted skirt or pant and at most, show just a thin strip of skin. I think it's a keeper!" We couldn't agree more.
J.Crew Button-Up Tie-Waist Top in Stripe
This cute top is perfect for the office. It's originally $90, but you can get it on sale for just $35. A great deal!
J.Crew Eco Cupro Collared V-Neck Popover Top
According to one recent J.Crew review, this popover v-neck top is a "beautiful addition to any closet." It comes in six colors including sage, black and ivory. If you really want to score an amazing deal, get this in fireplace red or antique white. It's originally $118, but you can get those two options for just $27. Adding to bag now!
J.Crew Cutout Drapey Dress in Starry Swirl
Right now, J.Crew has a great sale on dresses where you can save 40%. We wanted to highlight a couple of our faves that are worth the splurge including this beautiful cut out draped dress. It's originally $128, but it's on sale today for $76.
J.Crew Squareneck Gauze Dress
This lovely square neck gauze dress was made to be a "comfy, one-and-done" sort of dress. It's the type of dress you can wear to so many things. There are four colors to choose from and it's on sale for over 40% off.
