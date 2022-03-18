Halyna Hutchins' Husband Shares How Her Family in Ukraine Is Surviving the Invasion

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Supports Ex Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Halyna Hutchins' family is weathering another life challenge, according to her husband, Matthew Hutchins.

As the Russian military continues its attack on Ukraine, Matthew recently took to Twitter to share that family members of the late cinematographer who are living in the Eastern European country have been affected by the invasion. According to Matthew, Halyna's sister Svetlana has evacuated and "made it safely from Kyiv to Romania with her 3 yr old daughter and will continue onwards to Western Europe."

Meanwhile, her parents "stayed in Kyiv to prepare for the worst," Matthew tweeted. He added that Halyna's mother, Olga, is "still working as nurse at the hospital where she has worked for 30+ years" amid the invasion.

Following his tweet, a rep for the widower confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that "Halyna's sister and 3-year-old niece have just made it to the Romanian border, attempting to get evacuated."

The harrowing family update comes almost five months after the death of Halyna, who was fatally wounded in October 2021 when a prop gun discharged on the New Mexico set of Rust.