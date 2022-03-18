Is Tom Schwartz Living With Tom Sandoval? Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight

Tom Schwartz is moving on but not moving in!
Less than a week after the Vanderpump Rules star and Katie Maloney announced their breakup, the couple is the topic of a fair share of rumors and headlines. But one theory spreading online is so crazy that the couple's co-star had to put an end to the speculation.
According to reports, Schwartz moved in with his best friend Tom Sandoval. But according to Sandoval's girlfriend, Ariana Madix, it's just not true. "Nobody is crashing at our house," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Stop saying that."
At the same time, the cast appears to be trying their best to support both Schwartz and Maloney as they begin a new chapter of their relationship. When the pair confirmed their split on Instagram, Madix joined Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright and more co-stars in sending positive messages.
And for those who wonder what went wrong in the relationship, Maloney tried to offer some answers on her latest podcast.
"I realized that I had to really just start prioritizing myself and happiness as well," she said on the March 18 episode of the You're Gonna Love Me podcast. "It just needed to happen. That's just what everything inside of me was saying. It got to a point where I felt I was going to burst. For months, it was burning up."
"I felt disconnected," she added. "I felt like I was drifting and I couldn't stop it."
From Schwartz's perspective, business opportunities and reality TV aren't the reasons behind the split. Instead, the only person to blame for the breakup is himself.
"It's complicated, obviously," he shared this week. "I don't know what the future of the show holds. I'm always optimistic, eternally. And yeah, I'm doing OK. I'm staying busy."
Schwartz and Maloney first tied the knot during an August 2016 wedding ceremony, which aired on Vanderpump Rules' fifth season. The celebration was officiated by their TV boss Lisa Vanderpump. Their love story became a hit with Bravo fans who hope the duo can remain cordial.
"Love you Bub," Schwartz shared on Instagram earlier this week. "Always & forever you'll be in my heart." Cheers to that!
