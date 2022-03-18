Rapper Lil Baby and On-Off Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves Raise Eyebrows With Shady Messages

Do we have a problem?
Off-and-on couple Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves are turning heads after posting a series of cryptic messages to their Instagram Stories.
On Friday, March 18, Jayda wrote that she was "finally standing up." The influencer added on another slide, "Everything comes to an end. Never force it. Be happy."
About an hour later, Lil Baby shared a video and wrote, "When a MF think they can play wit me."
While neither explicitly explained what they were referring to, Jayda later commented on a post by The Shade Room to clarify her posts. "I'm [for real] y'all," she said. "lmfao we ain't gon talk about it. y'all will see." More than 35,000 users liked her comment.
Fans speculated that her shady messages were aimed at Lil Baby, with one user tweeting that Jayda seems to be "seriously done this time."
Jayda shares son Loyal Armani, 3, with the "Do We Have a Problem?" rapper. Last month, she celebrated his birthday with a cake covered in candy and a rubber duck, writing, "Not I got a 3 year old child." More photos showed the entrepreneur posing with her "booger," as she called him.
In December 2021, she spoke on Hollywood Unlocked about their relationship, sharing that she and Lil Baby met in Atlanta and were together for nearly six years. Yet, she confirmed they were on the outs at the time.
Alluding to a complicated history, she said, "There's so much tension, so many things have happened."
"He do love me, I must say, but... it's just a lot of damage that has been done, as far as social media," Jayda explained. "So once we could get over that part, I feel like maybe we could rekindle and build another relationship. But as far as right now, I just feel like there's so much damage that has been done publicly to just put a Band-Aid over something and say, 'Let's just get back together.' Like, nah."
E! News has reached out to reps for Lil Baby and Jayda for comment and hasn't heard back.