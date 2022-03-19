March 2022's Best New Beauty Products: Summer Fridays, Sol de Janeiro, GXVE & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We are only a little over halfway through March, and so much has already happened in the beauty world this month!
From the debut of Gwen Stefani's makeup line GWVE to new arrivals from cult-favorite brands like Summer Fridays, Sol de Janiero, Murad and more, it's turning out to be an expensive month for makeup and skincare lovers. But it's Friday, so you should treat yourself to something nice!
Whether you're looking for an incredible-smelling cream that will firm your skin in time for summer or an ultra-hydrating serum, or perhaps, a new foundation and makeup tools to add to your everyday routine, we rounded up this month's best launches (so far) below.
Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor™ Elasti-Cream with Collagen and Squalane
If you thought Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream smelled good, just wait until you try the brand's newest cream. Packed with collagen, squalane, and cacay oil, this lightweight cream works to support cell turnover for firmer, smooth-looking and feeling skin. And thanks to a fragrant blend of Brazilian jasmine and pink dragon fruit, you won't be able to stop smelling yourself!
Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum
Made with glycerin, hyaluronic acid, squalane, colloidal oatmeal, chamomile, aloe, arnica and tiger grass, this vegan, oil-free serum will help keep dryness and dullness at bay. We love how lightweight it feels on our skin!
Goop Beauty GOOPGLOW Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner
Goop's newest innovation features hibiscus and prickly pear flower extracts, aloe vera juice, tamarind-sugar molecules and glycerin to brighten, renew and hydrate skin without irritating skin.
Murad Correct & Protect Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 45 | PA++++
We love any product that will help us simplify our skincare routine! Murad's latest serum doubles as a sunscreen, so you can live your best life outside this spring. In addition to offering broad-spectrum, mineral-based UV protection, this serum gives off a radiant glow without leaving a white cast.
GXVE BY GWEN STEFANI Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick
Gwen Stefani's Sephora-exclusive makeup line has everything you need to achieve a bold everyday makeup look. We love this gorgeous red matte lipstick! More on the collection here.
Clé de Peau Eyebrow Gel
Available in four natural shades, this eyebrow gel gives brows a three-dimensional effect with just a single pass. Not to mention, it offers a long-lasting hold to keep your brows looking on point for up to eight hours.
Real Techniques Dare To Be You x Female Collective Think Positive Makeup Sponge Duo
This month, Real Techniques teamed up with Female Collective to create an empowering lineup of makeup tools, and we are kind of obsessed with every single piece in the collection! We really love this set of antimicrobial sponges that perfectly mold to the contours of your face to help you blend with ease.
Real Techniques Dare To Be You X Female Collective Eye Love It Makeup Brush Kit
We also love this set of eye brushes from the Real Techniques x Female Collective collection! It has six shadow and liner brushes, plus pattern stencils to create an empowering eye look.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Daily Moisturizer
If you're looking for a new moisturizer, Dr. Dennis Gross has you covered. Not only does this moisturizer work to hydrate skin, but it features glycolic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, squalane and ceramides to promote skin-cell turnover for younger-looking skin.
Bumble and Bumble Thickening Plumping Mask
Give your locks some TLC and a much needed boost with Bumble and Bumble's new in-shower treatment. It has hydrolyzed rice protein, emblic technology, kukui seed oil and coconut oil to help add volume and bounce while providing your mane with a smooth finish.
Clé de Peau Radiant Cream Foundation
Clé de Peau's reformulation of their cult-favorite foundation is packed with skin-loving ingredients to hydrate and nourish skin for 24 hours while giving you a red carpet-ready dewy finish. It's available in 31 shades and four undertones, too!
Dr. Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks
Give dark circles the boot with these no-slip bio-cellulose eye masks! In collaboration with skincare expert Dr. Zion Ko, Murad's latest launch utilizes Retinol Tri-Active Technology to help firm skin around the eyes while reducing the appearance of fine lines.
Lancer Triple Peptide Drops with Vitamin E + Niacinamide
Thanks to niacinamide, vitamin E, plant extracts, hyaluronic acid and a triple peptide complex, these anti-aging drops work to strengthen the skin's barrier, protect against external and internal stressors in addition to reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles.
It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Nude Glow with SPF 40
If you love It Cosmetics' CC+ creams, you'll love the latest addition to the brand's cult-favorite lineup. Packed with 2% niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, green tea extract and SPF 40, this lightweight foundation will give you an immediate glow and keep your skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. Plus, it's available in 22 shades, so you're bound to find the perfect match.
Still in the mood to shop? Learn why women everywhere love Miranda Kerr's Kora Organics skincare line.