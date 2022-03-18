Mother of Young Thug’s Son Shot and Killed at 31 After Alleged Bowling Ball Dispute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The mother of Young Thug's son was shot and killed after an alleged dispute at a bowling alley on March 17.

LaKevia Jackson, who died at the age of 31, was found dead at Metro Fun Center around 11 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a press release from Atlanta Police. LaKevia, who is the mother of 14-year-old Kyvion Jackson, had multiple gunshot wounds.

After initial investigation by Atlanta Police Homicide detectives, they discovered the the gunshots began after a dispute over a bowling ball, police said. The investigation is still ongoing.

CBS 46 reported from a press conference in Atlanta on Friday that Atlanta police will not be releasing details on the identity of the suspected shooter, but believe that they are close to an arrest based on surveillance evidence and witness testimony.

LaKevia's mother, Sherina Jackson, told the outlet that her daughter was attending a friend's birthday party at the bowling alley.