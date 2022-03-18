Michael Bublé Can't Believe the Question His Son Asked After Pregnancy Reveal

Michael Bublé is lost on how to answer this one.
In an interview with The View on March 18, Michael dished on a very tricky question his son, Elias Bublé, 5, asked the singer and his wife, Luisana Lopilato about her latest pregnancy.
"We told the kids on Christmas eve," Michael said. "We told them ‘You know, mommy has a baby in her tummy and you're gonna have a little brother or sister' and my five-year-old Eli was just distraught. And we said, ‘What's wrong?' and he said, ‘Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and made the baby?'"
Michael admitted with a laugh, "I still don't know how to answer the question."
Reflecting on the situation, Michael said that while his kids didn't grasp what they were really asking, the question was "so sweet."
"Obviously, they have no concept of how physically it happens, so it's really cute," he said. "They just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and they have a baby, so he just wants to know why he wasn't invited."
The new addition will mark baby number four for Michael and Luisana. The pair, who wed in 2011, are also parents to Noah Bublé, 8, and Vida Amber Betty Bublé, 3.
On Feburary 22, Michael and Luisana broke the news of her pregnancy with the music video for "I'll Never Not Love You." In the video, fans see clips of Luisana and Michael acting out romantic scenes from films such as The Notebook, Titanic and more. At the end of the video, Luisana unveils her baby bump while walking with Michael and their kids out of a grocery store, an ode to his music video for "I Just Haven't Met You Yet."
At the time, Michael confirmed the news On Air with Ryan Seacrest. "This will be the first time that I actually say these words but yes my wife and I are grateful to be expecting," Michael shared, adding, "The truth is we're so excited, we're so excited, man."