Michael Bublé Can't Believe the Question His Son Asked After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch : Michael Buble's Wife Defends Him After Elbow Video

Michael Bublé is lost on how to answer this one.

In an interview with The View on March 18, Michael dished on a very tricky question his son, Elias Bublé, 5, asked the singer and his wife, Luisana Lopilato about her latest pregnancy.

"We told the kids on Christmas eve," Michael said. "We told them ‘You know, mommy has a baby in her tummy and you're gonna have a little brother or sister' and my five-year-old Eli was just distraught. And we said, ‘What's wrong?' and he said, ‘Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and made the baby?'"

Michael admitted with a laugh, "I still don't know how to answer the question."

Reflecting on the situation, Michael said that while his kids didn't grasp what they were really asking, the question was "so sweet."

"Obviously, they have no concept of how physically it happens, so it's really cute," he said. "They just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and they have a baby, so he just wants to know why he wasn't invited."