Disney Investigating Grey's Anatomy Writer Who Allegedly Faked Her Own Medical History

Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into claims that she fabricated parts of her medical history, E! News has learned.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 18, 2022 10:03 PMTags
TVInvestigationCelebrities
Scandal may be over, but there seems to be a new one brewing on the set of Grey's Anatomy.

Elisabeth Finch, a 44-year-old writer who has been with Grey's since 2014, has been placed on administrative leave pending a review from Disney over allegations that she had fabricated parts of her medical history while working on the hit ABC series, E! News has learned.

Finch's personal health struggles were sometimes incorporated into the series, helping establish her as a vital voice in the writers' room, according to trade newsletter The Ankler, which was the first to report the investigation. In addition to penning more than a dozen episodes, Finch had extensively documented her medical experiences—including her diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer, having an abortion while undergoing chemotherapy and losing a kidney and a part of her leg—in personal essays for ElleThe Hollywood Reporter and Grey's Anatomy producer Shonda Rhimes' website, Shondaland.

The writer also made a cameo on a 2015 Grey's Anatomy episode that she wrote. The episode—titled "Silent All These Years"—featured a storyline about rape and was based on an experience Finch had while visiting the UCLA Santa Monica Rape Treatment Center, per The Ankler.

Todd Wawrychuk/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Before Grey's Anatomy, Finch worked as a writer on True BloodNo Ordinary Family and The Vampire Diaries.

In the wake of the allegations, a spokesperson for Shondaland told E! News, "Only Elisabeth can speak to her personal story."

When reached for comment, Finch's attorney Andrew Brettler said, "Ms. Finch is not going to discuss her private health matters."

