Disney Investigating Grey's Anatomy Writer Who Allegedly Faked Her Own Medical History

Scandal may be over, but there seems to be a new one brewing on the set of Grey's Anatomy.

Elisabeth Finch, a 44-year-old writer who has been with Grey's since 2014, has been placed on administrative leave pending a review from Disney over allegations that she had fabricated parts of her medical history while working on the hit ABC series, E! News has learned.

Finch's personal health struggles were sometimes incorporated into the series, helping establish her as a vital voice in the writers' room, according to trade newsletter The Ankler, which was the first to report the investigation. In addition to penning more than a dozen episodes, Finch had extensively documented her medical experiences—including her diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer, having an abortion while undergoing chemotherapy and losing a kidney and a part of her leg—in personal essays for Elle, The Hollywood Reporter and Grey's Anatomy producer Shonda Rhimes' website, Shondaland.