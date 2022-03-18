Has Pete Davidson Met Kim Kardashian's Kids? Why She's "Excited" for What's Next

Watch : How Kanye West Drama Has Helped Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian may soon take another major step in her romance with Pete Davidson.

For the past few months, the two have grown closer while maintaining a long-distance relationship, jetting back and forth between her native Los Angeles and New York City, where he lives and films Saturday Night Live. The comedian has met some of her family, including her mom, Kris Jenner, and appeared to receive a glowing endorsement from her sister Khloe Kardashian after Kim made their relationship Instagram official last week.

But there are four very special people in Kim's life who haven't met her boyfriend. A source close to the SKIMS founder told E! News that her kids haven't been introduced to Pete. However, "Kim loves having him around her family and sisters. They are getting pretty serious and Kim's excited to incorporate him more into her life."

Kim shares her four children—North West, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2—with her ex Kanye West, who has over the past few weeks dissed Pete on social media and in his music.